‘Moon Knight’ director confirms ‘WandaVision’ won’t be returning

It looks like WandaVision will not be returning for another season, as confirmed by Mohammed Diab, director of the upcoming Moon Knight series.

Diab revealed this in an interview with GamesRadar, where he discussed his hopes of Moon Knight starring in a Marvel movie.

It’s like a crazy world. Even with the successful shows, like WandaVision, they’re not doing season two. She jumped into a film, maybe she’s going to come back or not. I don’t know. And that’s exciting.

The show premiered in 2021 to high ratings and a very positive critical reception, with praise going to its cast and homage to television from a bygone era. It also became a pop culture phenomenon and trended heavily at the time of its release, becoming the subject of large discussions and analysis from fans and critics alike.

In the ever-expanding world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been treated to huge blockbuster films, and acclaimed television shows that take a deep dive into a particular character. WandaVision followed the character Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch — portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen — as she tried to adjust to normal life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Joining Olsen in the series was Paul Bettany as Vision, the Android and former Avenger. Kathryn Hahn starred as the witch Agatha Harkness and the series’ antagonist.

While WandaVision will not be moving forward with a second season, Wanda will still be a part of the ongoing MCU, next appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be released on May 6 as part of the fourth phase of the MCU. Hahn’s Agatha will also appear in a spin-off currently in development, and Diab’s Moon Knight premieres on Disney Plus on March 30.