‘Moon Knight’ directors sticking with the MCU for ‘Loki’ season 2

Having already made Marvel Cinematic Universe history on Disney Plus by becoming the first (and so far only) live-action show to be renewed for a second season, Loki has just set another first for the franchise’s episodic offerings.

As per Deadline, Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will become the first behind-the-camera talents to helm episodes of two separate MCU shows, after the acclaimed independent duo were confirmed to be calling the shots on the majority of the Asgardian trickster’s sophomore run.

Benson and Moorhead have been quietly building a reputation as the brains behind a string of atmospheric, unique, and distinctive genre pieces for years, and the minds behind Resolution, The Endless, and Synchronic have clearly become instant favorites of the Marvel Studios top brass.

The longtime creative collaborators are no strangers to high concept television, either, having delivered two episodes of popular Netflix sci-fi Archive 81, and a solitary installment of Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone revival. They’ve been deserving of a bigger budget sandbox to play in for a while, and fans of their work will be hyped that Loki has secured Moorhead and Benson’s services.

Owen Wilson confirmed shooting was set to begin soon, but as of yet, no new cast members or a release window have been revealed for the God of Mischief’s impending return.