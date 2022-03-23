‘Moon Knight’ directors tease ‘something exciting’ in episode 4

There’s already a lot of mystery surrounding the events that’ll transpire in Moon Knight, and now there’s another dose of intrigue being piled on. Directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson recently shared that something big happens in episode 4, and audiences will definitely be looking out for it.

From Deseret News, the directors teased the very important episode.

“Episode Four has something in it that’s extremely exciting for us. We can’t say a whole lot more because that’s gonna ruin all the fun.”

About as vague a teaser as one would expect from the MCU hype machine, then, though Benson does add that each episode will have its own personality and said, “They all have their own thing.”

Moorhead also added that what happens in episode 4 will have consequences that ripple out. This is an interesting statement considering Moon Knight could potentially interact with other MCU properties. While Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow) has said that the show’s disconnection to the rest of the MCU was what drew him in, the lunar-themed hero will eventually have to have some effect on the world around him.

Something major has happened in all the MCU Disney Plus series so far, after all. In WandaVision, it turns out Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) was the one responsible for kidnapping the town, In Loki, the Sacred Timeline was broken, and in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) becomes the new Captain America.

Each of these instances will have an effect on the future of the MCU, and it’s likely that Moon Knight will do the same. There are rumors stirring of a crossover between Mahershala Ali’s Blade and Isaac’s Moon Knight at some point in the future, but time will tell what this episode 4 secret will be.

Moon Knight premiers on Disney Plus next week, March 30.