‘Moon Knight’ EP says it isn’t attached to the MCU

As we all know, every single thing that happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is meticulously laid out years in advance by Kevin Feige, the architect of the entire franchise. He then tasks a talented band of filmmakers and actors to tell the stories in whatever fashion they see fit, but every individual project contains at least one strand of connective tissue.

However, recent comments made by Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis may have cast doubt on that aspersion. The Disney Plus series is less than three weeks away from premiering, and fans are getting increasingly hyped for Oscar Isaac’s debut as Marc Spector.

In an official press release from Disney, the EP explains that Moon Knight will build its title hero from the ground up, in a similar fashion to Jon Favreau’s Iron Man, before stressing that the Egyptology elements will remain intact.

There are multiple aspects of Moon Knight that get us internally jazzed at Marvel Studios. But one of the unique aspects of this character is it’s taking Marvel Studios to its Iron Man and Tony Stark roots. That was a character that was obviously built from the ground up, and it is the same with Marc Spector. We’re absolutely embracing the supernatural aspects of what was in publishing, the Egyptian gods, this ruthless Egyptian god Khonshu that manipulates Marc to do his bidding. We’re embracing all that. We love stuff that goes bump in the night.”

The most interesting soundbite by far concerns the ways in which Moon Knight connects to the wider MCU mythology, with Curtis intimating that the psychological story of one man embracing destiny in spite of his own psyche isn’t attached to the world that surrounds it.

“There’s no attachment to the current MCU. He’s brand-new, and he is going on a brand-new adventure. We really think the fans are going to enjoy it.”

Of course, the obvious explanation is that Moon Knight isn’t going to feature any cameos, crossovers, or Easter Eggs, because the MCU simply doesn’t do standalone efforts. Isaac is virtually obligated to return in someone else’s movie or TV show somewhere down the line, but it sounds as though his solo debut won’t be boxed in by canonical restrictions.