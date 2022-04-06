Moon Knight is a standout show for many reasons, but one of the coolest little touches is that there are QR codes in every episode, hidden in the scenery that unlocks bonus Marvel comic books. During last week’s premiere, eagle-eyed fans spotted the first one in the scene where Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant is giving a tour of a museum.

Scanning it unlocked a page on Marvel.com hosting ‘Werewolf by Night #32,” a 1972-released comic book notable for featuring Moon Knight’s first appearance. Now it seems that this is going to be a regular feature, as the second episode was just released and features another QR code.

It can be seen when Grant is searching for Marc Spector’s storage locker and just like last time, scanning it sends you to the next issue, ‘Werewolf by Night #33’, which shows the continuing battle of “Wolf-Beast vs. Moon Knight.” The page also gives readers a discount on a month of Marvel Unlimited by using the promo code ‘KHONSHU’ when checking out. It also reminds fans that they should “check back weekly,” which seems like a confirmation that there’ll be a new QR code each week.

We’re loving this cool little Easter Egg as it’s great to see the origins of the character at the same time we see him blossom into live-action. Beyond that there’s also the possibility that these comics are hinting at what’s coming down the line for Steven Grant/Oscar Isaac — could we see classic Marvel character Jacob Russoff aka The Werewolf By Night later in the series?

We’ll just have to wait to find out, though here’s hoping Moon Knight continues its hot streak.

New episodes of Moon Knight air Wednesdays on Disney Plus.