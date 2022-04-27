‘Moon Knight’ Fans Comparing Episode 5's Ending To Disney's 'Frozen'

'Moon Knight' ended on a shocking note this week that has fans online comparing it to Elsa's powers in 'Frozen'

This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight episode 5 throughout

This week’s Moon Knight was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, taking us on a trip through Marc Spector’s extremely depressing backstory. Along the way, we learned how his Steven Grant persona came to be, with the realization that he’s essentially Marc’s “stress ball” one of the show’s most moving moments.

But all that paled in comparison to the finale, which saw Steven finally stepping up to the plate to take down the sandy monsters attempting to drag Marc into eternity. But at his moment of triumph, Steven was knocked from the boat into the sand and quickly solidified into an icy statue.

Marc screamed in horror, but perhaps he should have just… let it go?

Yup, the internet has been quick to note that Steven’s death is very similar to what happens to Anna in Frozen, right down to the pose. Check it out:

Others are having some fun with the unexpected similarities between the two Disney properties:

Looking into the REAL past then being frozen in place? Elsa did it first. #moonknight pic.twitter.com/O79sYhMyEE — SuperHeroNexus (@SuperHeroNexus) April 27, 2022

Unexpected crossover.

moon knight episode 5? more like disney frozen me thinks pic.twitter.com/ZufS90WdYg — cynthia ४ || moon knight era (@godoflokis) April 27, 2022

The resemblance is uncanny.

dont worry guys steven just need a hug from elsa and it’ll be ok 🫡 #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/mVHV7hRjWD — dav 🏠🎧🫀🫶🏻🪩 (@n0tapoet) April 27, 2022

NOW I WANT LAYLA TO BE HIS ELSA #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/NtxI2PAeJJ — Sai (@Sai_xin_) April 27, 2022

Great, now we have a british male version of princess Anna of Arandelle



Thank you Marvel pic.twitter.com/LmrQPQQEkI — Lostinthememories (@usedtoberey) April 27, 2022

Much like Anna, I suspect Steven won’t stay entombed in ice for too long. The final episode of Moon Knight arrives next week and promises a barnstorming finale which should include taking down Ethan Hawke’s Dr. Harrow and death god Ammit as well as reconciling Marc’s past and relationship with his wife Layla. Plus, we’ve been getting teases of the Jake Lockley personality, so he’d better show up next week.

It’d be a shame for Steven to miss all that, particularly because he still hasn’t gotten revenge on the show’s true monster: dream-squashing gift shop manager Donna.

Moon Knight‘s finale will air on Disney Plus on May 4.