Twitter is already piling on Donna, the real villain of ‘Moon Knight’

Marvel fans are already piling on the hate for a certain Moon Knight character, even after just one episode. The latest MCU streaming series launched today, with viewers instantly falling for Oscar Isaac’s muddled mystically powered mercenary. But not everyone in the show is as popular with audiences. Donna, Steven Grant’s bitchy boss at the British Museum gift shop he works at, is coming under fire from all quarters on social media.

Even though Steven — one of Marc’s alters — is a total sweetheart with a genuine interest in Egyptian mythology, Donna (as played by Lucy Thackeray) treats him with contempt at all times, clearly not caring at all for his wellbeing and punishing him for the slightest of offenses. In a series that’s about a guy who’s been chosen as the superpowered avatar of an ancient god, folks weren’t expecting to relate so much to Steven as it seems everyone’s got some experience with a hateable boss like Donna.

we’ve only had donna for a day, but if anything happened to her, i would not feel bad whatsoever pic.twitter.com/RNv58DaCGS — m | moon knight era (@MateoPotato_sk) March 30, 2022

every time time donna opens her mouth my blood in boiling WE DON'T LIKE HER — iordana ⎊ MOON KNIGHT ERA 🌙 (@murdockswifey) March 30, 2022

#MoonKnight the whole tl to donna: pic.twitter.com/rwMWsUtDE4 — Josh 🌨 Minor Moon Knight Spoilers (@TeddyJosh12) March 30, 2022

You need to understand, people really despise her.

i would wish that upon my worst enemy, unless of course we’re talking about my ENEMY, donna, fuck you donna you know what you did — june’s MOON KNIGHT ERA ˎˊ˗ (@biwhore_) March 30, 2022

i swear if donna does or says or implies one more negative thing to steven will be murdering her 🥰 — june’s MOON KNIGHT ERA ˎˊ˗ (@biwhore_) March 30, 2022

Stephen is too goddamn pure for this world, fuck his boss Donna for being a bitch to him pic.twitter.com/YyEP7IKVDF — deni | moon knight spoilers! 🌙 (@etherealoscar) March 30, 2022

Just let Steven talk about the Ennead…

steven grant i would listen to you talk all day about the egyptian gods of the ennead… i want to hit donna i can hit donna #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/DmPM8kbmZU — ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) March 30, 2022

Even rude security guard J.B., who keeps calling Steven Scotty, is better.

She’s my least favorite I fear…JB is even better than Donna pic.twitter.com/THsUgCnvQX — maggie⁷ 🧈👅 (@btshyunglinehoe) March 30, 2022

He has one goal in life, let him have it.

donna just let steven be a tour guide ☹️ — viv (@oatmilkluvbot) March 30, 2022

Ethan Hawke’s creepy cult leader Arthur Harrow might ostensibly be the big bad, but fans are in agreement that Donna is the real villain of Moon Knight.

Donna the real villain of #MoonKnight — PokéMom✨ (@RiotxTori) March 30, 2022

At the end of episode one, Harrow has sent his goons, plus an actual friggin’ monster, to the museum to apprehend Moon Knight, causing much havoc and destruction. We’ll have to see whether this means Steven will be leaving his job behind and if Donna will have much more to do in the show going forward. But fans are definitely hoping that she’ll get some kind of comeuppance for the way she treated her employee.

Moon Knight continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.