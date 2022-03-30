Fans are bowled over by ‘Moon Knight’s excellent first episode
Moon Knight has been brewing for a very long time. A recent interview confirmed that the character had been “on Kevin Feige’s radar from day one,” though it seems plans only accelerated once Marvel Studios dedicated themselves to a full slate of Disney Plus shows.
But it was worth the wait. The first episode has just premiered on Disney Plus and fans are loving it. Here’s a selection of reactions from Twitter:
While some get over the impressive premiere episode, some are already ready for the next episode:
For @TristanShane15 this was a perfect episode:
One user commented how it exceeded their expectation while another is just happy to finally have a good show:
And @cyanorth_ is instantly in love with Steven Grant:
As a bonus critics and fans seem to be on the same page for once. Moon Knight‘s first season is currently sitting at 88% on the Tomatometer and an almost identical 89% audience score. Marvel Studios sent We Got This Covered the first four episodes of the show and we can confirm that if you enjoyed this opener, you’ll probably enjoy the rest of the show’s vibe.
Moon Knight‘s first season consists of six episodes, though star Ethan Hawke has already hinted that further seasons may be planned. In addition, there are persistent rumors that Marvel Studios is building up to an MCU take on the ‘Midnight Sons.’ These are essentially Marvel’s occult and supernatural heroes teaming up, with Moon Knight joining forces with the likes of Blade and Ghost Rider. We’ll just have to wait to see if there are any actual references teasing the same in later episodes.
Moon Knight airs weekly on Wednesdays on Disney Plus.