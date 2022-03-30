Fans are bowled over by ‘Moon Knight’s excellent first episode

Moon Knight has been brewing for a very long time. A recent interview confirmed that the character had been “on Kevin Feige’s radar from day one,” though it seems plans only accelerated once Marvel Studios dedicated themselves to a full slate of Disney Plus shows.

But it was worth the wait. The first episode has just premiered on Disney Plus and fans are loving it. Here’s a selection of reactions from Twitter:

While some get over the impressive premiere episode, some are already ready for the next episode:

Oh my god that episode was so good! Can’t wait for more! #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/RcDEhc4qYx — My Cinema Adventure (@moviegoer02) March 30, 2022

IT WAS SO GOOD HELLO???? #MoonKnight — A | (@OFFTHATTABLE) March 30, 2022

For @TristanShane15 this was a perfect episode:

Perfect Opening Episode. The horror aspects of #MoonKnight is truly making the rest of the series set up for GREATNESS! WELL DONE! — COLTS FANATIC (@TristanShane15) March 30, 2022

One user commented how it exceeded their expectation while another is just happy to finally have a good show:

#MoonKnight : Thankfully zero mention of rest of #MCU in the 1st episode . Clear representation of mental illness. Egyptian lore ? not fully aware of it. Elevator scene followed by the final fight scene.❤ Best of disney's MCU already.

Intrigued and surpasses all expectations. — buttercakeluv (@sxlcovth) March 30, 2022

And @cyanorth_ is instantly in love with Steven Grant:

As a bonus critics and fans seem to be on the same page for once. Moon Knight‘s first season is currently sitting at 88% on the Tomatometer and an almost identical 89% audience score. Marvel Studios sent We Got This Covered the first four episodes of the show and we can confirm that if you enjoyed this opener, you’ll probably enjoy the rest of the show’s vibe.

Moon Knight‘s first season consists of six episodes, though star Ethan Hawke has already hinted that further seasons may be planned. In addition, there are persistent rumors that Marvel Studios is building up to an MCU take on the ‘Midnight Sons.’ These are essentially Marvel’s occult and supernatural heroes teaming up, with Moon Knight joining forces with the likes of Blade and Ghost Rider. We’ll just have to wait to see if there are any actual references teasing the same in later episodes.

Moon Knight airs weekly on Wednesdays on Disney Plus.