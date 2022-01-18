‘Moon Knight’ fans aren’t sold on Oscar Isaac’s British accent

As you’ll no doubt be aware, the first full-length trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s hotly-anticipated Disney Plus series Moon Knight dropped a few hours ago, and the internet hasn’t been able to stop talking about it since.

The comic book adaptation looks to be one of the darkest projects we’ve ever seen from Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise, and should inject the long-running superhero series with a brand new and immensely popular antihero that can play a major recurring role in the mythology moving forward.

There’s no denying that Oscar Isaac is one of the most talented actors of his generation, but as you can see from the reactions below, the merits of his British accent deployed by his Steven Grant have come under intense scrutiny on social media.

Oscar Isaac's Dick Van Dyke-esque British accent is singlehandedly going to make this immensely watchable, isn't it? https://t.co/SQNKOdMgX3 — jacob! (@LongMacVampyr) January 18, 2022

Absolutely obsessed with Oscar Isaac’s accent #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/Vddv2wP82V — Walt 🍁 Maya Lopez supremacy (@walt_latham) January 18, 2022

Oscar Isaac’s ‘British’ accent is deeply fascinating to me — Reel and Roll Films (Nishijima/Negga/Reinsve Gang) (@reelandroll) January 18, 2022

my mind is split between appreciating how amazing moon knight looks and trying to digest oscar isaac with a british accent pic.twitter.com/cSKeaxxc6Q — caitlin #lukestan (@SITHLEIAS) January 18, 2022

Oscar Isaac's British accent is probably only for his alter as Steven Grant and will likely switch between accents as he switches alters and Moon Knight. pic.twitter.com/nmwTKykDlE — Walt (@Uber_Kryptonian) January 18, 2022

oscar isaac's British accent is simply terrible, that shit hurt my ears pic.twitter.com/x8GPEcAp8U — Azula Sersi Grey (@JeanGreyfire) January 18, 2022

Moon Knight looks awesome.



Giving Oscar Isaac a British accent feels like a very personal attack. — Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) January 18, 2022

Moon Knight looks to be taking some fairly sweeping liberties with the source material in general, not least of all positioning Grant as the dominant aspect of the title hero’s dissociative identity disorder at the expense of Marc Spector, but we’ve got more than enough faith to believe the combined might of Isaac and the MCU machine will deliver an episodic adventure that lives up to the lofty expectations attached to the March 30 debutant.