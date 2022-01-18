‘Moon Knight’ fans can’t get over a certain character cameo in the trailer

The first trailer for Marvel’s next must-see streaming series Moon Knight is now here, and fans can’t get enough of a powerful character’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo. This show has been one of the most highly-anticipated of Marvel’s Disney Plus efforts ever since it was first announced, with the hype raising even more after we found out Star Wars star Oscar Isaac was bringing the complex hero to life.

It’s taken a long while, but now our first glimpse at the series, which promises to be a stark departure from previous Disney Plus productions, has arrived. The trailer made clear that Moon Knight won’t shy away from the darker tone of the character’s stories from the comics, nor will it ignore the comic book weirdness of his origins. In a move that shocked many, the trailer confirmed that the Egyptian God Khonshu will appear in the series — and he looks terrifying.

In case you’re not aware, ex-marine Marc Spector was transformed into a superhero when he was resurrected and imbued with power by the moon god Khonshu. The MCU has often taken a more grounded route with its heroes, so we weren’t sure Khonshu was going to make it into the screen franchise. However, a brief glimpse at him is seen in the trailer during a brilliant jump-scare moment. And it has left folks reeling on social media.

FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK KHONSHU IS PERFECT pic.twitter.com/QPdeRwnyR0 — 🎆New Year, Same Alec🎇 #MatrixSweep (@_TheSmartAlec1) January 18, 2022

HOLY SHIT KHONSHU LOOKS INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/yubmYABpaY — bea bond 🌙 (@poeskys) January 18, 2022

Khonshu bouta be a wholeass menace, cannot wait pic.twitter.com/4xSwfB2R74 — Vermillion (@AceOfVermillion) January 18, 2022

KHONSHU IS SO FUCKING SCARY???????? OH KY GOD #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/NkfDWbRctw — heli | MOON KNIGHT DAY – 72 (@gaynbmando) January 18, 2022

LOOK AT KHONSHU DUDE HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/FowUaXDv7E — Johny (@WebbedBat) January 18, 2022

i was scared as fuck that Marvel Studios was gonna reduce Khonshu to some weird symbolic thing instead of actually using him. thank god i was wrong pic.twitter.com/SBimg6Kjem — John Stewart Green Lantern (@LanternJS) January 18, 2022

Something that fans are really impressed with so far is how comics-accurate Moon Knight promises to be. Not only is the vigilante’s look ripped straight from the page, but Khonshu is a close fit to his design in the source material. The trailer also teases that the show will focus heavily on Spector’s dissociative personality disorder. All in all, this could easily be the most mature Marvel show since Netflix’s Defenders-verse ended.

Moon Knight premieres March 30 on Disney Plus.