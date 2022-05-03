‘Moon Knight’ legend drops new incredible poster ahead of finale

Moon Knight‘s first finale will air on Disney Plus tomorrow, with the show promising a titanic showdown between Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector and Ethan Hawke’s Dr. Arthur Harrow. Expect fireworks and divine revelations along the way as the Egyptian gods get involved and Spector sorts out his tangled personal/mental life.

Legendary Moon Knight comics artist Greg Smallwood is clearly enjoying the show, which has taken a lot of visual cues from his time with the character. Now, in turn, he’s said he’s inspired by the show and has created a killer psychedelic poster. Check it out:

In true ouroboros fashion, here's me, in turn, being inspired by the show. Looking forward to the finale #MoonKnight https://t.co/OWjiRpAAYy pic.twitter.com/Nq08UKWWfW — Greg Smallwood (@SavageSmallwood) May 2, 2022

Of note to fans will be that this poster features three versions of Oscar Isaac’s character. Viewers are now very familiar with Marc Spector and Steven Grant, though the show has been not-so-subtly teasing third personality Jake Lockley for some weeks now. While we don’t know whether Smallwood has any inside knowledge or not, it’s not exactly a long shot to say there’ll be a third personality turning up tomorrow.

Moon Knight fans also got a nice boost yesterday when a tweet from Marvel Studios about the show was deleted and reposted with new wording. This originally referred to tomorrow’s episode as the ‘series finale’, but now reads the ‘season finale’. This could mean the company has already greenlit a second season or simply that it’s keeping options open, but either way, it’s got to be a good sign.

In the meantime, we’re hyped for what’s coming in less than 24 hours. Moon Knight will wrap up on May 4 on Disney Plus.