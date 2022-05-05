‘Moon Knight’ might not be a universal success, but fans have nothing but love for Layla

 ‘Moon Knight’ Isn't a Universal Hit, but Fans Have Only Love for Layla
Oscar Isaac isn't the only powerhouse in Marvel's latest.

This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight season one throughout

Oscar Isaac’s three-dimensional (in more ways than one) role in Moon Knight isn’t the only performance worthy of praise. In fact, depending on who you ask, Isaac’s co-star in the six-part series, May Calamawy, may have just stolen what was supposed to be the main attraction’s thunder.

Calamawy, who plays archeologist and Marc Spector’s estranged wife Layla El-Faouly on the show, has garnered huge praise from audiences throughout the first season, with her character arc developing well beyond that of a concerned spouse.

In the finale especially — where Layla becomes the avatar of Tawaret, gaining her own kick-ass costume and powers in the process — Calamawy shines, helping to elevate, alongside Isaac, an otherwise hit-and-miss addition to the MCU.

Some are particularly elated to see the MCU receive its first Egyptian superhero.

Marvel confirmed yesterday, following episode six’s airing, that Layla’s newfound abilities are in fact a nod to Scarlett Scarab.

A positive start for this fledgling superhero, then, though whether Marvel intends for Calamawy to become a permanent fixture in the MCU is another matter entirely. It’s unlikely that the comics giant would introduce such a promising character with no intention of following up on her potential future as a crime fighter, though that might not necessarily come as part of a second season for Moon Knight.

The decision-makers remain coy about whether the show will return for a second outing, so we’ll just have to wait and see what role, if any, Layla, as well as Marc/Steven/Jake have to play in the stories to come.