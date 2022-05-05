‘Moon Knight’ might not be a universal success, but fans have nothing but love for Layla

This article contains spoilers for Moon Knight season one throughout

Oscar Isaac’s three-dimensional (in more ways than one) role in Moon Knight isn’t the only performance worthy of praise. In fact, depending on who you ask, Isaac’s co-star in the six-part series, May Calamawy, may have just stolen what was supposed to be the main attraction’s thunder.

Calamawy, who plays archeologist and Marc Spector’s estranged wife Layla El-Faouly on the show, has garnered huge praise from audiences throughout the first season, with her character arc developing well beyond that of a concerned spouse.

In the finale especially — where Layla becomes the avatar of Tawaret, gaining her own kick-ass costume and powers in the process — Calamawy shines, helping to elevate, alongside Isaac, an otherwise hit-and-miss addition to the MCU.

Here’s what the fans themselves are saying:

We’re all appreciating Oscar Isaac for his performance in #MoonKnight, but we also need to take a moment to appreciate how FANTASTIC May Calamawy is as Layla, aka ‘The Scarlet Scarab’ ✨



— Matthew Smith 🏳️‍🌈 (@MultiversalMatt) May 5, 2022

Some are particularly elated to see the MCU receive its first Egyptian superhero.

Since my daughter was 4, she wanted to straighten her hair. She never saw someone who looked like her in the media. Today this changes with LAYLA, the first Egyptian superhero. Proud to be a part of it! #LaylaElFaouly #MoonKnight
— Mohamed diab محمد دياب (@MohamedDiab678) May 5, 2022

World domination.

I need a Layla El-Faouly movie, a Layla El-Faouly cinematic universe a Layla El-Faouly theme park I need Layla El-Faouly world domination
— phi (@ridlxy) May 5, 2022

Marvel confirmed yesterday, following episode six’s airing, that Layla’s newfound abilities are in fact a nod to Scarlett Scarab.

SCARLETT SCARAB! #MoonKnight



— MCU Network (@MCUNetworkMY) May 5, 2022

A (super) star is born.

I feel that we NEED to talk about May calamawy's performance in this season finale bc the switching between layla and taweret was beyond amazing #MoonKnight
— S (@whosssb) May 4, 2022

layla el-faouly was easily the BEST part of the finale
— mitzy ☾ (@andorsmarvel) May 5, 2022

The importance of representation can never be emphasised enough.

PART OF THE MANY REASONS WHY LAYLA SHOULD REMAIN BEING TAWERET'S AVATAR
— séph 🌙 ~ ۞ᗢ (@SirStevenGrant) May 4, 2022

A positive start for this fledgling superhero, then, though whether Marvel intends for Calamawy to become a permanent fixture in the MCU is another matter entirely. It’s unlikely that the comics giant would introduce such a promising character with no intention of following up on her potential future as a crime fighter, though that might not necessarily come as part of a second season for Moon Knight.

The decision-makers remain coy about whether the show will return for a second outing, so we’ll just have to wait and see what role, if any, Layla, as well as Marc/Steven/Jake have to play in the stories to come.