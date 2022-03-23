Moon Knight is coming to Disney Plus later this month chartering a ton of new territory for the MCU. According to one of its stars, there was plenty of freedom on the set for her to explore the character she is playing in the Marvel series.

In an interview with Variety, Antonia Salib who is reportedly set to star as the Egyptian Goddess Taweret spoke about her experience making the character her own with the full support of the show’s director Mohamed Diab.

“I think with having the time with a series, you’re really able to explore all these different characters and the emotional journey that Steven and Mark [Isaac] are going through and you really flesh it out. Personally, it felt like such a collaborative process, which was brilliant for such a big organization. From the moment when I read the scenes when I was auditioning to when I started working with the director Mohamed Diab and the costume team to VFX, it felt like I was given license to create my character and everyone was on board together.”

Moon Knight is all set to bring the MCU’s supernatural side into the spotlight and is touted to be very different from prior projects. As recently revealed by its writer, Jeremy Slater, the show has been inspired by blockbusters film series like Indiana Jones and Ghostbusters.

Right now it hasn’t been officially announced who Salib will be playing in the show, but Variety’s report claims it will be Taweret the Egyptian goddess. As per Egyptian mythology, she is a half-hippo goddess of fertility and childbirth. But as far as her ties to Khonshu, the god of Moon, are concerned, there are no clues. We also haven’t seen Salib’s character in any of the trailers or teasers of the show. But the wait for all these much-anticipated revelations won’t be long as the show launches this March 30 on Disney Plus.