In a move that no one asked for, we’re going to be getting just a little bit more of Marvel’s Secret Invasion, albeit from a mostly behind-the-scenes perspective. Following the fleeting 6-episode arc, fans will get an inside look the limited series which ultimately undershot expectations. Marvel Studios’ Assembled has been a long-standing tradition since Disney Plus became the home of short-form storying telling for the brand. News like this was especially exciting in the heyday of Marvel television with shows such as WandaVision and Loki.

WandaVision employed an innovative way of storytelling that was begging to be unpacked. The series threw its audience right into the fire, with the first episode appearing stylistically like a sitcom from the ‘50s. With each passing episode, the decade changed until Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and her husband Vision (Paul Bettany) finally made it to the present day. Creatives explored unprecedented features such as filming in front of a live studio audience for the first time in Marvel history.

Image via Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion, however, did not even meet She-Hulk expectations. Adapted from the famous comic arc of the same name, the series failed to have the same impact as its source material. The comic worked tirelessly to establish how long Skulls had been impersonating your favorite heroes, and it was downright heartbreaking to learn of this treachery. With a short episode order, Secret Invasion did not deliver the same punch and was wildly criticized for killing off fan-favorite characters such as Maria Hill.

Despite what Nielsen charts may have you believe, fans were confused why Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) — the main character of the series who never had a chance to be at the forefront — did not have a chance to face off with Skrull leader, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Instead, the new character G’iah (Emilia Clarke) absorbed practically every power in the universe, which will have untold ramifications in the future.

But if fans want to see exactly how these contentious decisions came to be, watching Marvel Studios’ Assembled: Secret Invasion may not be such a bad idea. The press release by Disney boasts that the special will feature cast and crew interviews, as well as additional footage to supplement the series. One may be asking that if there is so much additional footage to support a special, why wasn’t the series longer? There is certainly only one way to find out. In an age where physical media is dying, and special features seem to be a thing of the past, specials like these are the only way to get your fix.

Assembled: Secret Invasion will arrive on Disney Plus on Sept. 20.