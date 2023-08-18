‘Secret Invasion’ somehow keeps drawing in viewers, according to Nielsen charts

Despite being dismissed as "boring," Disney's 'Secret Invasion' is one of its most watched original television shows.

Secret Invasion is having the last laugh at MCU fans who dismissed the Disney Plus series as “boring.”

According to What’s On Disney Plus, the show occupies the seventh place on Nielsen’s streaming charts for the Top 10 Original television series for July 17th to July 23rd, 2023.

MCU fans took to the r/Marvel subreddit to discuss the merits of Secret Invasion, with some expressing a longing for the days when Nick Fury cut a enimatic figure. There were many who did not see the need for Disney to unravel the character’s beguiling mystique.

The main criticism of Secret Invasion was that is was dull compared to other Marvel shows and movies.

The word “boring” frequented many of the critiques of the TV show.

However, a devoted fan passionately defended the show, dismissing its critics as whiners.

More fans of Secret Invasion chimed in and opined that the show was the best Disney Plus show.

It’s hard to argue with the numbers, which clearly show that Secret Invasion is a crowd-pleaser. Since its release it has commanded a loyal following, despite the griping of its numerous haters. One of the reasons for its success is that Samuel L. Jackson has been making movies since the 1970s, and is the highest box office grossing actor of all time. It’s fair to say that most people would show up to hear him read the phone book.

Though Secret Invasion is a departure for most Marvel fare, it features well-developed characters in scenes that tie up a number of loose ends. Nevertheless, the show is somewhat polarizing among viewers, with some liking it while others who are rigorously unimpressed based on preconceived ideas of what the show “should” be like instead watching it with an open mind.

Ultimately, while the Nielsen ratings may confound critics of Secret Invasion, the show has proven to be a resounding success.