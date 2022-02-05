Earlier this week, The Walking Dead and Watchmen star Moses J. Moseley was found dead in Stockbridge, Ga. His cause of death was unknown and local authorities launched an official inquiry into the circumstances.

Now, TMZ is reporting that the 31-year-old actor’s family thinks he was murdered after being kidnapped. The actor’s sister, Teerea Kimbro, said that Moseley “loved life” and was excited about the future and does not believe her brother died by suicide.

The family became alarmed, she said, when he didn’t show up to a scheduled taping. This was especially concerning because Moseley never missed work.

“It is being investigated as a possible suicide, however, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling anything out,” Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee said.

Moseley was found in a locked car with a gun in his lap, and a bullet wound. Kimbro said the gun was hers but that he also had a license to carry and that the two would regularly visit the gun range.

“We are extremely [saddened] about the loss of Moses, he was a beautiful person with a heart of gold and an extremely talented actor,” a rep said on Today. “Anyone who knew Moses was truly blessed to have him in their lives.”

A few weeks before his death, Moseley shared an optimistic message on his Instagram, saying, “I know 2022 is going to be even better. Wishing everyone a happy, safe, and prosperous New Year! May this year bring us all everything we desire and more!”

Moseley is perhaps best known for playing one of Michonne’s pet zombies in The Walking Dead. In a recent interview, Moseley said he cherished the opportunity to play the character and all the recognition it brought him.

“I had no idea that my involvement in the walking dead would prove to be so significant, and it has been such an honor to be able to go to conventions and meet different fans. I have a couple of conventions coming up this following year Theshay and myself will be attending a convention at Myrtle Beach in March and a number of others throughout the coming year.”

One of the coolest things about being in the show, he said, was seeing himself immortalized in action figure form.

“I had my face scanned and molds made out of my face while off of set, but I actually didn’t find out about the action figures until I started receiving them in the mail and seeing them at conventions,” he said. “It’s such an honor and humbling experience when you see your likeness immortalized. My personal favorite of all the figures and merchandise are the vinyl bobblehead dolls.”

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.