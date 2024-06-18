Mother’s Milk may not be a Supe, but ‘The Boys’ Laz Alonso has found quite the superpower

The Boys season four premiered its first three episodes last week, and while the whiplash brought on by the show’s typical, gore-soaked depravity remains, the opening scene of season four still threw us for a loop.

The episode plunges us right into one of the titular posse’s operations, where Frenchie, Kimiko, Hughie, and Annie are endeavoring to sabotage Victoria Neuman’s vice-presidential campaign. Joining them is an individual that kind of looks like Mother’s Milk if he shed about a third of his body weight, leading many to wonder if Laz Alonso had been recast with a leaner stand-in.

Newsflash; he wasn’t. It’s the same Alonso that’s been trying and failing to keep these trigger-happy ducks in a row now for about three and a half seasons of The Boys, but where did the rest of him go?

As reported by The Direct, Alonso joked that he’d gotten carried away eating “too much pizza” and sought to rectify that, naming a DNA test from a company known as BioSynergy as an invaluable asset for his weight-loss endeavor. The test, according to the actor, informed him which nutrients his body was specifically deficient in, and what his body needed, in terms of fuel; and everything he didn’t need was cut from his diet.

Of course, losing weight is nothing compared to the task that Mother’s Milk has on his hands right about now; he may have succeeded in recruiting A-Train as his inside man, but how will the team’s new leader respond when the Vought bubble inevitably pops in the most cataclysmic manner possible?

Season four of The Boys is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every Thursday until the season finale on July 18. A fifth season, which will also be its last, has been confirmed.

