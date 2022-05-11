‘Ms. Marvel’ co-creator praises the MCU’s collaborative spirit

There’s less than a month to go before Ms. Marvel graces our Disney Plus feeds and gives us a look at the titular heroine’s direction in the MCU, which is already quite a divergence from the comics given her completely new, series-original set of powers.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sana Amanat, who originally co-created the Marvel Comics character back in 2013, had only the best to say about the approach that Marvel Studios takes when developing their characters, taking particular note of the teamwork involved.

The great part of it for me is the collaboration. I love that so many people now are in Kamala’s life. They’re helping her grow, whether it’s our directors, our writers, our VFX team, our costume designer, our set decorator. Everybody has now influenced Kamala. What’s really wonderful is that she’s truly going into the next stage of growth because of all these amazing people who are bringing their own perspectives.

Ms. Marvel was Marvel’s first depiction of a female Muslim superhero, and the character’s background mirrors Amanat’s own life experience quite closely; both are of Pakistani-American heritage, and both spent their childhoods in a New Jersey suburb. Amanat has also noted that she drew on her own experiences of identity rejection and struggles to fit in when creating the character, both of which are set to be central themes of the Marvel Studios adaptation.

Ms. Marvel, starring Hollywood debutant Iman Vellani in the titular role, releases June 8 on Disney Plus.