Ms. Marvel co-creator: The Disney Plus series is “a dream come true”

Sana Amanat, co-creator of Disney’s latest headline star, took time out on the red carpet to address Ms. Marvel finally making it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the suitability of Ms. Marvel’s new powers.

Disney Plus held the red carpet premiere for its next Marvel series Ms. Marvel and all the stars were out to celebrate the occasion including co-creator of the character Sana Amanat.

Speaking to Variety, Amanat shared her thoughts on seeing the character she created finally make her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It was a hope, we all hoped that maybe we can get to this place at one point but you know, we had a good idea and we wanted to run with it and we did and you know, worked really hard to bring that character to more and more people and to be here its kind of like a dream come true.”

Amanat is one of the five creators responsible for bringing Ms. Marvel to life in the comics. Alongside her are writer G. Willow Wilson, artists Adrian Alphona, Jamie McKelvie, and editor Stephen Wacker.

In the upcoming Disney Plus series, Kamala Khan who is Ms. Marvel is played by Iman Vellani. She leads the cast consisting of other talents including Alysia Reiner, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Anjali Bihami, Rish Shah, and more.

While the show does use the comics as its source material fans quickly noticed a big change to how Ms. Marvel’s powers function. Speaking to EW, Amanat addressed this change explaining that this move always felt like the right one to make.

“The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, “How dare you change the powers!” I know people are upset about it, but as someone who’s probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell. It’s really fun to give Kamala different kinds of powers that feel big in scope and cinematic in a different way. We can do a lot of fun things with her.”

With the premiere taking place earlier today, fans will get their chance to check out the new series on Disney Plus on June 8.