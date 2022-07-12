‘Ms. Marvel’ creator says backlash against the show ‘comes from a place of anger’

Despite ranking as the single best-reviewed project in the history of the most successful franchise of all-time, Ms. Marvel is still having to deal with its fair share of criticism.

Looking at the sheer volume of film and television projects to have emerged from the shared superhero saga over the last 14 years, it’s incredible to think that the street-level adventures of a kid from Jersey has managed to blow them all out of the water from a critical perspective, with Ms. Marvel holding a phenomenal 98 percent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, because we are never allowed to have nice things, there’s been plenty of backlash and criticism aimed against the show for a number of reasons. In an interview with NBC, co-creator Sana Amanat theorized that the negativity “comes from a place of anger”.

“I think it comes from a place of anger and a sense that their identities are being threatened. If they can’t connect with it, then that’s OK. I just wish they wouldn’t try to put it down. It’s amazing to see how they’re internalizing that imagery. I just hope it gives them a sense of competency that, frankly, I didn’t have growing up, and a sense of connectedness inside of their culture and who they are because I think that’s incredibly important.”

Very few MCU projects generate unanimous enthusiasm, but with the sixth and final episode set to air tomorrow, Ms. Marvel is destined to go out with a bang to leave supporters desperate to find out what comes next for Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, even if we know we’ll be seeing her again in The Marvels.