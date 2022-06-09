‘Ms. Marvel’ credits may have spoiled a major MCU cameo

Moon Knight may have chosen to stand on its own two feet, untethered from the rest of Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, but we already know that Ms. Marvel isn’t interested in doing the same.

After all, the opening montage retold the events of Avengers: Endgame from an adorably DIY perspective, with Carol Danvers being firmly established as Kamala Khan’s personal superhero, and Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Agent Cleary being revealed as part of the cast.

While most of the cameo-centric speculation has focused on Brie Larson, which would make the most sense when we know star Iman Vellani has already completed shooting on The Marvels, eagle-eyed Redditors have spotted a potentially major spoiler reveal in the opening episode’s credits, so don’t scroll any further if you want to be kept in the dark.

Based on the response to Hailee Steinfeld’s introduction as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, fans would absolutely lose their minds were she to show up in Ms. Marvel. The two young future Avengers (not guaranteed of course, but more than likely) live in fairly close proximity to each other in the grand scheme of things, and there’s bound to be plenty more connective tissue to come.

Either that, or Ms. Marvel simply has someone else with the surname Steinfeld working on the show, who requires a personal makeup artist of their own. Obviously, nobody’s going to buy that for a second, which means Marvel may have just made a rare and very glaring mistake by spoiling its own content. Sony would be proud…