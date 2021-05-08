Disney Reportedly Getting Cultural Representation Help For Ms. Marvel

Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four sizzle reel, we know that Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel is going to have a much bigger role than anticipated in Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel sequel, which has been rebranded as The Marvels to indicate that Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau are stepping up to share the spotlight with Carol Danvers.

That also guarantees that the character’s upcoming Disney Plus series is going to tie directly into the events of The Marvels now that it’s been confirmed that the title heroine is set to pitch up alongside her hero when the movie hits the big screen in November 2022. Ms. Marvel doesn’t have a locked in release date as of yet, but it’s expected to arrive during the fall looking at how the Mouse House’s streaming service plans to debut a new MCU show every couple of months, with Loki coming in June and What If…? arriving this summer.

In any case, there was a minor backlash towards several casting choices made at the end of last year, and presumably in an effort to combat any further controversies, Marya Bangee has now been hired as Disney Studios’ Vice President of Audience Engagement. She has her own company called SILA Consulting and as per their website, her role is to “look at productions from the lens of race, gender, class, sexual orientation, religion, mental health, and disability and flag potential concerns and provide advice on how to avoid or mitigate risk.”

We’ve known for a while that the future of the MCU would continue to embrace diversity, representation and inclusion, so it’s hardly a shock to discover that Bangee’s services have been enlisted on Ms. Marvel, the franchise’s first project to star a Muslim superhero in the lead role.

