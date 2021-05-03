MCU Fans Are Loving Captain Marvel 2’s New Title

Based on the unexplainable and targeted trolling campaign aimed at tearing down the first movie, you can bet your bottom dollar on at least one wild conspiracy theory making the rounds in the very near future that Captain Marvel 2 has been rebranded as The Marvels because of something to do with Brie Larson.

Of course, with the exception of the Iron Man trilogy and the Guardians of the Galaxy series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been interested in numbered titles, while Ant-Man and the Wasp and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have shown that not every follow-up has to be subtitled and separated by a colon, either. Now that we know it’s called The Marvels, though, we’ve at least got the merest hint of a clue as to where the plot is heading.

The first pair of new additions confirmed for the pic were Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and the ‘S’ from the new logo will look awfully familiar to fans of Ms. Marvel. Yes, it seems like we’re getting a full-blown team-up movie between the superpowered trio, and as you can see from the reactions below, fans are excited already.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER THE MARVELS HELL. YES. pic.twitter.com/kyAlQof9PV — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) May 3, 2021

monica rambeau, kamala khan & carol danvers are going to break the mcu in 'THE MARVELS' pic.twitter.com/buCu23oJ49 — ً (@photonsblast) May 3, 2021

Looking forward to seeing more of this. I wasn't a huge fan of the first capt marvel film, but adding more super powered women into the mix is a win.#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/nNEh2D9d4y — Ω meg Ω (@wondermeg_) May 3, 2021

Normalize being excited for all 3 of them in The Marvels pic.twitter.com/lVc7xeSHK0 — Marc | Follow Limit Era (@Marco41035641) May 3, 2021

Can't wait to see the stunning Brie Larson again on marvel soil. She is just perfect for #CaptainMarvel

The name is changed now but still #BrieLarson will be the lead.

The Marvels remember the date Nov 11, 2022 pic.twitter.com/jexQC3wSv6 — Saurabh Vinodiya (@Saurab6162) May 3, 2021

most powerful trio me thinks, The Marvels holds a dear place in my heart, Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau (Photon), and Ms Marvel pic.twitter.com/LZTtemOTSS — nayla ‎ ४ loki’s horns (@noodlepieces) May 3, 2021

I am sorry in advanced for the person i am going to become once i have Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan together in The Marvels pic.twitter.com/FHkygb2CqP — Mother of Madness (@Targ_Nation) May 3, 2021

the cast of the marvels is everything to me the queenism of it all pic.twitter.com/wy1H4ZrTLK — em (@brieIcrson) May 3, 2021

Okay wait, addendum to my last tweet about this: Marvel's Captain Marvel and the Marvels. Yes, it sounds like a band.

Yes, they should also definitely be a band. https://t.co/2DajwFD0th — The 8:30 Republic (@Numbuh1NerdX) May 3, 2021

IT’S CALLED THE MARVELS THAT’S SO COOL??!?!? — Bandit | Bad Batch Era (@karliwhois) May 3, 2021

WandaVision has already hinted at potential conflict between Monica and Carol Danvers, while Ms. Marvel will arrive on Disney Plus later this year to move several more pieces around the board. And as for The Marvels, it’s scheduled to begin shooting at the end of this month, and with no other cast members having been announced except Larson, Vellani, Parris and Zawe Ashton’s mystery villain, we should be getting a flurry of new announcements in the not too distant future.