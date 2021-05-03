Home / movies

MCU Fans Are Loving Captain Marvel 2’s New Title

By 18 mins ago
Based on the unexplainable and targeted trolling campaign aimed at tearing down the first movie, you can bet your bottom dollar on at least one wild conspiracy theory making the rounds in the very near future that Captain Marvel 2 has been rebranded as The Marvels because of something to do with Brie Larson.

Of course, with the exception of the Iron Man trilogy and the Guardians of the Galaxy series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has never been interested in numbered titles, while Ant-Man and the Wasp and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have shown that not every follow-up has to be subtitled and separated by a colon, either. Now that we know it’s called The Marvels, though, we’ve at least got the merest hint of a clue as to where the plot is heading.

The first pair of new additions confirmed for the pic were Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, and the ‘S’ from the new logo will look awfully familiar to fans of Ms. Marvel. Yes, it seems like we’re getting a full-blown team-up movie between the superpowered trio, and as you can see from the reactions below, fans are excited already.

WandaVision has already hinted at potential conflict between Monica and Carol Danvers, while Ms. Marvel will arrive on Disney Plus later this year to move several more pieces around the board. And as for The Marvels, it’s scheduled to begin shooting at the end of this month, and with no other cast members having been announced except Larson, Vellani, Parris and Zawe Ashton’s mystery villain, we should be getting a flurry of new announcements in the not too distant future.

