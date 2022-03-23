Marvel Studios is obviously willing to get experimental with its Disney Plus output, with WandaVision, Loki, and the upcoming Moon Knight all departing from typical MCU fare. This summer, Ms. Marvel should join them, with the recently released debut trailer showing a unique combination of screwball high school comedy and superheroics.

With the show coming soon after Moon Knight wraps up, head writer Bisha K. Ali has taken to Instagram to thank the cast and crew for their commitment, saying it’s a project that “so many people poured their hearts and heads into for years”:

Ms. Marvel will see unknown Iman Vellani making her screen debut as Kamala Khan, who debuted in Marvel Comics in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular modern heroes. Beyond her own show, Kevin Feige has big plans for her: we know she’ll next appear in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels alongside Brie Larson, and it seems likely she’ll be a member of a female-focused ‘Young Avengers’ team.

This is quietly being built over various movies and TV shows, with characters like Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, Riri Williams, and Kamala Khan all being set up to take the mantles of iconic heroes. There have also been whispers that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man may play an advisory role, which would neatly close his character arc and see him helping younger heroes in the same way Tony Stark helped him.

In the meantime, Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney Plus on June 8, 2022.