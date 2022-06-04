‘Ms. Marvel’ producer confirms where series takes place in the MCU timeline

The MCU timeline is becoming increasingly difficult to piece together. After Avengers: Endgame hitched the present-day of the franchise to 2023, that means all of the movies and TV shows set “now” actually take place in the not-so-distant future. What’s more, with the saga operating in various separate strains these days — the street-level projects, the cosmic projects ETC — it’s hard to know how they all fit together.

Any illuminating info offered by the creative teams, then, is much appreciated by those who like to understand how everything connects. So these fans will be thankful that Ms. Marvel producer and writer Sana Amanat has roughly confirmed when the incoming Disney Plus series occurs in the MCU timeline. While speaking to The Direct ahead of the show premiering next week, Amanat revealed that it takes place a couple of years after Thanos’ defeat. As she explained:

So, I think right now, we haven’t put an official number on how many years have gone by since Endgame. I cannot tell you off the top of my head because I would butcher it. I feel like it’s one to two years [after Avengers: Endgame], something like that, but I don’t actually remember [specifically]. But we do have that in our timeline.

Amanat’s comments gel with what we already understood about Phase Four’s setting, with it widely assumed that contemporary MCU projects are currently taking place in 2025. However, her confusion over whether this is actually the case makes clear that even those working for Marvel can’t keep the ever-evolving chronology straight in their heads. I guess that’s how we end up with goofs like that incorrect Spider-Man: Homecoming time stamp.

From what we can gather, there will be clues dropped into the show that will help us work out how it fits in with the wider MCU narrative. For instance, we know Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan will visit a memorial wall for Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff at Avengercon, a convention celebrating Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so this confirms the events of Endgame are recent enough for the world to still be in mourning for those two fallen heroes.

Don’t miss Ms. Marvel when it debuts next Wednesday, June 8 on Disney Plus.