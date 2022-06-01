‘Ms. Marvel’ will feature a touching tribute to the MCU’s fallen heroes

Ahead of Ms. Marvel premiering next week, Disney Plus released a short behind-the-scenes special this Wednesday to prepare fans for the arrival of the MCU’s newest heroine, Kamala Khan. Titled A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel, the four-minute primer features new interviews with the cast and crew as well as a few fresh shots from the incoming show. Including a promise that it will pay tribute to the MCU’s fallen heroes.

As you can see from the following screenshot, the series will see Kamala (Iman Vellani) and her friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) visiting a wall memorial for Tony Stark/Iron Man and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, both of whom died saving the world in Avengers: Endgame. A piece of art depicting the two heroes back-to-back is hanging up, surrounded by additional fan messages, with the artwork reading “Thank you for your sacrifice.”

Thanks to some other BTS footage depicted in this short, we’re able to confirm that this memorial is on display at Avengercon, a convention celebrating Earth’s Mightiest Heroes hosted in Kamala’s native New Jersey that she’ll attend with her friends in the show’s opening episode. It’s likely that this event is where the teen’s own powers first manifest.

This memorial recalls the opening scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home — a shoddy but heartfelt video made by the kids of Midtown High to honor the victims of the battle against Thanos. Interestingly, that included Vision, even though the synthezoid is nowhere to be seen in this Avengercon tribute. Have the events of WandaVision — particularly Scarlet Witch’s hex and the existence of White Vision — soured his reputation somewhat?

Steve Rogers is also not memorialized alongside Nat and Tony, which reminds us that the world at large has no idea what happened to the OG Cap. As revealed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there’s a rumor that he’s living on the moon. These kinds of details really help to flesh out the MCU’s world and make it feel lived-in, so hopefully, Ms. Marvel will contain a lot more of this sort of thing.

Catch the series when it debuts next Wednesday, June 8 on Disney Plus.