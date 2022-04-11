Kamala Khan attends Avengercon in new ‘Ms. Marvel’ image

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan cosplays as Carol Danvers in this new Ms. Marvel image. The incoming Disney Plus series is set to change a lot of details about its titular character, including the nature and origins of her superpowers. However, one thing that will remain just the same as it is in the comics is the teen heroine’s adoration of Captain Marvel, who inspires her to become a superhero herself.

And Kamala’s devotion to Captain Danvers is on full display in this latest still from the show to be released. As shared by Empire, the pic sees Vellani’s Ms. Khan dressed in a homemade Captain Marvel costume while conversing with her best friend, Bruno (Matt Lintz). See it for yourself via the gallery below:

We’ve already seen Kamala rocking this cosplay in the first teaser trailer for Ms. Marvel, which revealed she’ll initially wear the costume when just starting out as a hero before eventually switching to her traditional comics look. Likewise, if you look closely at the lanyard around Bruno’s neck, you can see that it reads “New Jersey Avengercon.” This confirms something we already deduced from early merchandise: that Kamala and Bruno will attend an Avengers-themed comic con event during the series.

Just like her character is in awe of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Vellani herself is a major Marvel fangirl, as she’s previously opened up about how much it means to her to join the MCU as one of its next generation of leads. The future’s bright for both actress and character, too, as Vellani is set to return in 2023’s The Marvels, aka Captain Marvel 2, opposite Brie Larson’s Carol. It should be a lot of fun to see how Kamala reacts to getting the chance to team up with her idol.

Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney Plus this June 8.