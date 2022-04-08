Ms. Marvel star says Marvel movies ‘mean the world’ to her

Iman Vellani will make her acting debut as Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel in June. The Canadian actor came to Marvel Studio’s attention after being selected as a member of the Toronto International Film Festival’s ‘Next Wave Committee’ in 2019 and has to be feeling the pressure of her first-ever role being so high profile.

Since being unveiled as Ms. Marvel, Vellani has repeatedly said that joining the MCU is a dream come true. Now a fan has revealed a letter she wrote to him in March 2021 after he’d sent her some index cards to sign. Via TikTok, he posted:

Vellani’s letter reads:

Thank you so much for your letter Tim, it really means a lot. Marvel movies mean the world to me and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of them now, and to know people like you will be watching this show with your daughter in mind is all I could ask for. I really hope you and Emma enjoy watching it as much as I did making it! – Iman

It’s worth remembering that Vellani has literally grown up with MCU movies, with the original Iron Man hitting theaters when she was just seven years old. After having these movies as a constant in your life for so long it must be surreal to become a part of them, though the trailer indicates that her personal experience will be mirrored in Kamala Khan being a Captain Marvel fangirl.

Vellani will return as Khan in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels alongside Brie Larson, and it seems likely she’ll one day be a member of a female-focused ‘Young Avengers’ team. Khan is one of the most popular characters to have debuted in Marvel Comics in the last decade, and expectations are high that she’ll successfully make the leap into live-action and stick around for years to come.

But that’s all in the future. Right now it’s time to get the hype fires burning for Ms. Marvel, which premieres on Disney Plus on June 8.