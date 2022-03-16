‘Ms. Marvel’ star thanks fans for supporting the trailer in touching video

This week finally saw the first trailer for Ms. Marvel drop online, much to the delight of MCU fans who can’t wait for Kamala Khan to make her live-action debut. The upcoming Disney Plus series introduces the franchise’s very first Muslim superhero, with Iman Vellani in the title role as a Captain Marvel-obsessed teen whose life turns upside down when she gains superpowers herself.

With Vellani poised to have a big role in the MCU going forward, it’s no surprise that the actress became emotional when thanking fans for their support and enthusiasm in the wake of the trailer’s release. The official Ms. Marvel Twitter account has shared a touching video — which you can see via the tweet below — in which Vellani tearfully addresses the fandom from Marvel Studios HQ ⏤ and she just happens to be wearing the Infinity Gauntlet!

While we’ve only just gotten our first glimpse of her in action, Vellani has already shot her second appearance in the MCU, which comes in next February’s The Marvels, also known as Captain Marvel 2, in which Kamala will team up with her idol Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Beyond that, we’re not sure where the heroine will go next, but she’ll be sure to stick around.

Like Vellani says above, there has been a lot of goodwill surrounding the Ms. Marvel trailer, although it has to be said that some fans are somewhat skeptical about the changes made to the character. Kamala is no longer an Inhuman with the ability to change her size like she is in the comics, but rather now possesses a mystical bracelet that allows her to summon Green Lantern-like energy structures. Still, fans have gotten over bigger innovations the MCU has made in the past, so this shouldn’t be a make-or-break deal for the show.

Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney Plus this June 8.