Ms. Marvel Reportedly Restarting Casting Process For Lead Role

With the lockdown loosening, Marvel Studios is gearing up to get back to work on its various TV shows that are at differing levels of production. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may be able to finish its last bit of filming, for example. Elsewhere, it’s being reported that the studio is restarting the casting process for Ms. Marvel, with an aim to find their Kamala Khan in the near future.

Casting calls arrived for the upcoming series prior to the pandemic’s outbreak, but obviously quarantine meant things had to be nipped in the bud. Insider Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse, though, is now sharing that the search has been resumed for the title role in Ms. Marvel. Murphy has heard that casting director Sarah Halley Finn has started calling back actresses for the next stage of the auditioning process.

Murphy does offer caution with this report, though, as he says that he’s currently unable to get a second source to corroborate the information, but assuming it’s on the money, then serious movement could be made on the Kamala Khan casting front over “the next several weeks.” Ms. Marvel is due to shoot in Atlanta, Georgia, after all, which is just starting to allow TV and movie productions to go ahead again. This means that it’s feasible that filming could begin by the end of the summer.

If Murphy’s information is correct, we could be in for some concrete casting news in the not-so-distant future. Whoever lands the role will likely have a long-term gig at Marvel, too, with Kamala expected to have a major presence in the franchise moving forward. No doubt Kevin Feige and co. will want to make the most of the character, who’s made such an impact on the comic book universe since her creation in 2013.

Tell us, though, who would you like to see star in the Ms. Marvel TV series when it eventually gets here?