‘Ms. Marvel’ sets June date for Hollywood premiere

Marvel’s upcoming Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel will premiere in Los Angeles in just a few months, giving fans worldwide a clearer idea of when it will be available to stream.

On Hollywood Partnership’s street closure alerts page, premiere dates are listed for a ton of Marvel, Disney, and other movies alongside other special events. As the listing suggests, Ms. Marvel’s premiere will see Hollywood Blvd. partially closed from June 2 until early morning the next day.

Right now, Disney hasn’t come out with a firm release date for the series on streaming. The latest news came from the companies investor conference earlier today in which they explained the show would be next after Moon Knight and likely launch this summer. It will then be followed by She-Hulk.

Given the fact that Moon Knight’s premiere event is listed for the week before its Disney Plus release, then it’s likely that Ms. Marvel’s timing will be similar. If this is true, fans should expect the series to drop in the second week of June.

Ms. Marvel is set to debut Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani. The show still hasn’t received an official trailer but there are already rumors that it may be set for a multi-season run.

Of course, this road closure listing does hint at a possible release, but fans should remain skeptical until an official announcement is made by Marvel regarding the date. With Moon Knight set to begin airing later this month, it shouldn’t be too long until an official announcement is made.