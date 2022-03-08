‘Ms. Marvel’ wrap gift hints at second season

Comic character Kamala Khan will have her superhero origin told in Ms. Marvel later this year, and now a since-deleted Twitter post available in the Wayback Machine archive has hinted at a second season for the show.

On Friday user Patrick Favo posted two images of a glass featuring the six-episode show’s logo with the words “wrap” and gift” anchoring the pictures. Beneath the logo on the glass, it says “season 1,” but no news about more to appear on Disney Plus has been confirmed as of this story being filed. Instead, it has been confirmed that Khan actress Iman Vellani will appear in Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, and will end up donning a new version of her costume.

Favo has not addressed the deleted content yet. Notably, Khan will be the MCU’s first Muslim superhero. In the comics, she is a fan of Brie Larson’s hero from New Jersey, and often serves as a neighborhood vigilante akin to Peter Parker’s Spider-Man in her comic adventures. Though, in 2023, she will clearly gain the attention of her idol after her 2022 adventure, and the show may end up connecting to Spider-Man’s adventure in which he battled Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, as drones reminiscent of those used throughout the film, and most memorably at its climax, have been spotted on the set.