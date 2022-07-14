Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani says she truly can’t decide whether she’s “team Kamran” or “team Bruno,” and frankly, we can’t blame her.

In the Disney Plus Marvel show, Vellani’s Kamala Khan is a character torn between staying loyal to her best friend, Matt Lintz’ Bruno Carrelli, or letting a new romance blossom in her life by becoming closer to the superpowered Kamran, played by Rish Shah. Throughout the course of the show, Bruno becomes jealous of how close Kamala becomes with Kamran, to the point that she no longer seems to have time to hang out with Bruno. Meanwhile, Kamran constantly gets Bruno’s name wrong, calling him “Brian” when they hang out.

During a Reddit Ask Me Anything on Thursday, one fan asked Vellani something many others inquired about, “Team Kamran or team Bruno?”

Iman’s response, which didn’t quite give a definitive answer, made us realize just how difficult a decision it truly is to choose.

“i say kamran but then i go back and think wait but I love bruno but then I’m like when do we ever see two brown people in a relationship in Hollywood but like bruno is just adorable, but kamran shares her culture, but bruno is the guy in the chair, but kamran has a porche! i cant sleep at night….”

In a perfect world, one should not have to choose between a best friend and a boyfriend. Then again, kudos to the writers of Ms. Marvel for making one of the most universally-relatable high school dilemmas resonate in the context of a story about superheroes. We’d much rather see a grounded dramatic plotline unfold in a Marvel story than have to sit through one more overly computer-imagery-laden action scene — or at the very least, we salute striking a balance between the two extremes.

The season one finale for Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney Plus now.