Next week marks the premiere of Ms. Marvel, which introduces the MCU’s latest lead into the ever-expanding franchise — Iman Vellani, starring in the title role as Kamala Khan. The 19-year-old actress has made clear just how much it means to be joining the Marvel universe as she’s been a fan of the movies practically all her life — Iron Man came out when she was just five. And, just in case you don’t believe her, she’s brought receipts.

With just seven days to go until Ms. Marvel drops, Disney Plus today released behind-the-scenes special A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel. In the short, Vellani reveals that she once dressed up as Kamala for Halloween back when she was 15 — before she was even cast as the heroine. Fans love it when actors adore their characters as much as they do so the MCU community is united for once as everyone agrees Vellani was born to play Ms. Marvel.

Where does Kamala end and Iman begin?

She really is Kamala in real life omg https://t.co/W99jI62dux — 𝓈𝓉𝑒𝒶𝓂𝑒𝒹 𝓎𝒶𝓂𝓈 (@chargandz) June 1, 2022

You just know Vellani gave the part her all.

Like Tom Holland before her, she’s living the dream.

Be prepared for this photo to be shown in every single talk show appearance Vellani makes on the Ms. Marvel press tour.

Marvel could’ve saved themselves some cash and just used this suit for the show, to be honest.

Vellani’s cosplay has got some preparing for their own eventual Marvel stardom.

The fans appreciate Vellani’s die-hard love of Kamala, even if her classmates back in the day thought she was dressed as the Flash.

People at school thought she was The Flash 😭 pic.twitter.com/FwQqS4FY8i — Ms. Marvel UK⚡️ (@MsMarvelUK) June 1, 2022

If you think about it, it’s pretty mind-blowing that Vellani once had to educate people on who Ms. Marvel was and now she is the one bringing the character to life in the MCU, ensuring that other Kamala fans can dress as her this Halloween and everyone will instantly recognize their costumes.

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney Plus now. Ms. Marvel debuts next Wednesday, June 8.