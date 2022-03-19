Watch: The MCU’s newest star Iman Vellani reacts to ‘Ms. Marvel’ trailer

Get ready to meet the MCU’s newest heroine. Phase Four has already expanded the universe by introducing a range of instant fan-favorites. That’s set to continue into 2022, with Moon Knight premiering Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector later this month and Ms. Marvel landing on Disney Plus this summer, marking the arrival of Kamala Khan (the franchise’s first-ever Muslim superhero) played by newcomer Iman Vellani.

We just got our first proper look at Vellani in action as Kamala this past week as the eye-popping trailer blasted online. The 19-year-old actress previously thanked fans for all their support and excitement over the trailer in an emotional video. Following on from that, Marvel’s now released another promo that sees Vellani reacting to the trailer, even looking the part of an Avenger in her downtime as she watches while armed with Iron Man’s Infinity Gauntlet. Check out the promo above.

Ms. Marvel Promo Art Confirms Major Change To Kamala Khan's Powers

Ms. Marvel‘s been a long time coming as production began back in late 2020 before finally concluding earlier in 2022, following a period of significant reshoots. Vellani has been attached to Kamala for a while, but now the world at large is finally getting to see her in the role. It clearly means a lot to the star for the trailer to come out. “It’s a real thing now,” Vellani says at the end of this promo. “She’s shared to the world.”

And this is just the beginning of Vellani’s MCU journey, as she’s already shot her next appearance. Following her own streaming series, Kamala will team up with her idol, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels, coming Feb. 2023. With Spider-Man moving onto college, it looks like Ms. Marvel could be the franchise’s new resident teen hero. We’ll get to meet her when she debuts June 8 on Disney Plus.