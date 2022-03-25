‘Ms. Marvel’ star praises the ‘powerful’ MCU series

Ms. Marvel is scheduled to premiere this summer, and the cast is doing their part to promote the series, especially its cultural impact as a Marvel series featuring a Pakistani Muslim superhero and female lead, which are two huge milestones for such a massive conglomerate as Marvel Studios. Saagar Shaikh, who plays Kamala Khan’s older brother Amir in Marvel’s next big TV project, has praised the innovative show for its positive representation, suggesting that it will be important for future generations.

Speaking to ScreenRant during the recent red carpet premiere of Marvel’s Moon Knight series, Shaikh promised Marvel fans that Ms. Marvel will represent the minority. He stresses that normalizing a Pakistani Muslim superhero could give younger generations a role model and inspire them to be themselves and feel comfortable in their own skin.

“I mean like Ms. Marvel, not just Kamala Khan but the show itself, has so much character and it’s meant for so many different people, that I can’t say all the MCU shows or movies are meant for. It’s a different demographic. It’s going to just capture a different audience. There’s so many South Asian people, kids out there. I have three nieces that are looking forward to watching Ms. Marvel because nobody’s ever seen a Pakistani Muslim superhero. When I was a kid, if I had something like Ms. Marvel growing up, I feel like I would feel normal and growing up I never felt normal, I always felt like the other, and I just think normalizing a Pakistani Muslim superhero woman is just so powerful to our future generations, it’s going to be huge for the kids. I mean, that’s what this is all for, right? It’s for the kids.”

Ms. Marvel Promo Art Reveals Kamala Khan's New Powers 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

After the first trailer for Ms. Marvel was unveiled, Iman Vellani stunned the masses by truly embodying Kamala Khan in just a brief two-minute compilation. As Marvel begins to broaden its horizons and explore the lesser-known and underrated Marvel superheroes, Marvel Studios has the opportunity to spread its wings wider than ever — so long as it sticks to its guns when addressing the minority groups that deserve the spotlight now more than ever. Ms. Marvel will serve as a set-up for The Marvels (2023), in which Vellani will reprise her role as Khan along with additional cast members from the series.

Keep an eye out for Ms. Marvel when it premiers on Disney Plus on June 8, 2022.