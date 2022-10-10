‘Ms. Marvel’ star reveals if we’ve seen the last of them in the MCU

Ms. Marvel may not have scored the audience figures that Marvel Studios hoped for, but those who tuned in tended to love it. This was a genuinely new perspective on the MCU, covered historical topics most other shows wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole, and introduced us to the bottomless well of charisma that is Iman Vellani.

But while Kamala Khan will return to the MCU in The Marvels next summer, one much-praised Ms. Marvel actor has said they don’t think they’ll be back. This is Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan, who made fans swoon as Kamala’s great-grandfather Hasan in the scenes set during the partition.

Khan stars in the awesome-looking Pakistani action film The Legend of Maula Jatt, but during press for that Variety also quizzed him on whether he might return to the MCU. Khan replied:

“I think the track of the character has ended and sometimes the shortest and the simplest things in life are the sweetest. But I don’t know what Disney would think what they want to do in the future.”

This would make sense for Hasan, who is after all long dead by the time the show begins. Some criticized the lengthy flashback sequences in Ms. Marvel for slowing down the pacing, so any second season would likely push Kamala’s story forward now that we know the origin of her powers.

As for Kamala’s future? Beyond The Marvels, we imagine that the late-season revelation that she’s one of Marvel’s first mutants will mean she’ll play a role in future X-Men stories. Could we see her transferring to Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters as a way of easing us into that world? Whatever the case we’re hyped for more Ms. Marvel, though we’re also hoping for an actual second season that continues to adapt arcs from her awesome solo comic books.