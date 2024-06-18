A promotional image of the K-Drama ‘My Sweet Mobster’, featuring Han Sunhwa smiling at the camera, while Uhm Tae-goo poses as a doll in a box.
Image via JTBC
Category:
TV

‘My Sweet Mobster’ KDrama 2024: where to watch confirmed

A former gang boss and a peppy YouTuber cross paths in this exciting new drama.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 05:52 pm

In the latest K-drama to hit our screens this month, opposite worlds attract, and while this is a fairly common trope, this one comes with a unique premise. On the platform that has served up other rom-coms over the years, My Sweet Mobster takes center stage. This K-Drama series is expected to be a welcome change of pace from the typical grim tales and psychodrama that the public has been exposed to lately.

Recommended Videos

Evidently, My Sweet Mobster is already generating a lot of buzz, especially after the first two episodes aired. Early viewers love the lighthearted humor, the heartwarming message of redemption, and of course, the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors. 

What is My Sweet Mobster about?

The plot follows Seo Ji-hwan, a former gang boss with a dark past, who swaps his fists for elegant suits. Now a CEO, he’s on a mission to help other ex-gang members rebuild their lives. Enter Go Eun-ha, a fun YouTuber known as Mini Sister. Her channel is all brightness and rainbows, featuring content that delights children. The two opposed souls collide in the most ridiculous way possible, and as their paths intersect again, they each strive embarrassingly to make something work despite the great contrast in their daily lives. However, Eun-ha has a long-held childhood recollection of a friendly local boy she wishes to encounter again. Might he be the same boy she’s been looking for, or might it be someone else? 

Where can you watch My Sweet Mobster

Uhm Tae-goo as Seo Ji-hwan, Han Sun-hwa as Go Eun-ha, and Kwon Yul as Jang Hyeon-woo in 'My Sweet Mobster'
Image via JTBC

With plans to maintain a 16-episode release schedule, the hot drama is set to premiere on a couple of streaming platforms, making it easily available to international audiences as well. Viewers in Korea can tune in to Cable Network JTBC on Wednesdays and Thursdays to catch new releases. For international fans, My Sweet Mobster is available on Viki, a global streaming platform, within 24 hours of its release.

 Episodes 1 and 2 of the series have already been released, and episodes 3 and 4 are set to air on June 19 and 26, respectively, assuming there are no release schedule breaks. 

A perfect cast  

Any K-Drama’s ability to succeed strongly depends on its actors, and My Sweet Mobster delivers on that front. Um Tae-goo, a seasoned actor renowned for his adaptability is leading the way. He slightly sheds off his typical tough-guy demeanor to play the reformed Ji-hwan. Opposite him is the bubbly Han Sunhwa, who brings Eun-ha’s infectious energy to life. Her humorous skills are already flourishing as Mini Sister, much to the joy of her fans. 

Another notable face is Kwon Yul, who plays Jang Hyeon-woo, a prosecutor with a secret crush on Eun-ha. Kwon Yul’s portrayal promises a lovely but persistent opponent for Eun-ha’s heart. Rounding out the cast is superb set of supporting actors, including: Kim Hyun-jin, Im Chul-soo, Kim Young-ok, Sung Dong-il, Park Jae-chan, and more.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Will there be ‘A Sign Of Affection’ anime season 2?
Yuki and Itsumi in a sign of affection anime
Yuki and Itsumi in a sign of affection anime
Yuki and Itsumi in a sign of affection anime
Category: News
News
Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
TV
TV
Will there be ‘A Sign Of Affection’ anime season 2?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘House Of The Dragon’: How old is Rhaenyra in episode 1?
Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
Category: TV
TV
‘House Of The Dragon’: How old is Rhaenyra in episode 1?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 18, 2024
Read Article If ‘The Bear’ season 3 doesn’t include one crucial ingredient from season 2, I’m going to throw a cast-iron skillet
Jeremy Allen White and Oliver Platt in The Bear
Jeremy Allen White and Oliver Platt in The Bear
Jeremy Allen White and Oliver Platt in The Bear
Category: News
News
TV
TV
If ‘The Bear’ season 3 doesn’t include one crucial ingredient from season 2, I’m going to throw a cast-iron skillet
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Jenn Tran has one dealbreaker that could heavily impact her season of ‘The Bachelorette’
Category: TV
TV
Jenn Tran has one dealbreaker that could heavily impact her season of ‘The Bachelorette’
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Do we know if Ellen Pompeo is coming back to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after season 20?
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
Do we know if Ellen Pompeo is coming back to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after season 20?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Will there be ‘A Sign Of Affection’ anime season 2?
Yuki and Itsumi in a sign of affection anime
Category: News
News
Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
TV
TV
Will there be ‘A Sign Of Affection’ anime season 2?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 18, 2024
Read Article ‘House Of The Dragon’: How old is Rhaenyra in episode 1?
Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
Category: TV
TV
‘House Of The Dragon’: How old is Rhaenyra in episode 1?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 18, 2024
Read Article If ‘The Bear’ season 3 doesn’t include one crucial ingredient from season 2, I’m going to throw a cast-iron skillet
Jeremy Allen White and Oliver Platt in The Bear
Category: News
News
TV
TV
If ‘The Bear’ season 3 doesn’t include one crucial ingredient from season 2, I’m going to throw a cast-iron skillet
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Jenn Tran has one dealbreaker that could heavily impact her season of ‘The Bachelorette’
Category: TV
TV
Jenn Tran has one dealbreaker that could heavily impact her season of ‘The Bachelorette’
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Jun 18, 2024
Read Article Do we know if Ellen Pompeo is coming back to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after season 20?
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
Do we know if Ellen Pompeo is coming back to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after season 20?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 18, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.