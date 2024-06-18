‘My Sweet Mobster’ KDrama 2024: where to watch confirmed

In the latest K-drama to hit our screens this month, opposite worlds attract, and while this is a fairly common trope, this one comes with a unique premise. On the platform that has served up other rom-coms over the years, My Sweet Mobster takes center stage. This K-Drama series is expected to be a welcome change of pace from the typical grim tales and psychodrama that the public has been exposed to lately.

Evidently, My Sweet Mobster is already generating a lot of buzz, especially after the first two episodes aired. Early viewers love the lighthearted humor, the heartwarming message of redemption, and of course, the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors.

What is My Sweet Mobster about?

The plot follows Seo Ji-hwan, a former gang boss with a dark past, who swaps his fists for elegant suits. Now a CEO, he’s on a mission to help other ex-gang members rebuild their lives. Enter Go Eun-ha, a fun YouTuber known as Mini Sister. Her channel is all brightness and rainbows, featuring content that delights children. The two opposed souls collide in the most ridiculous way possible, and as their paths intersect again, they each strive embarrassingly to make something work despite the great contrast in their daily lives. However, Eun-ha has a long-held childhood recollection of a friendly local boy she wishes to encounter again. Might he be the same boy she’s been looking for, or might it be someone else?

Where can you watch My Sweet Mobster?

With plans to maintain a 16-episode release schedule, the hot drama is set to premiere on a couple of streaming platforms, making it easily available to international audiences as well. Viewers in Korea can tune in to Cable Network JTBC on Wednesdays and Thursdays to catch new releases. For international fans, My Sweet Mobster is available on Viki, a global streaming platform, within 24 hours of its release.

Episodes 1 and 2 of the series have already been released, and episodes 3 and 4 are set to air on June 19 and 26, respectively, assuming there are no release schedule breaks.

A perfect cast

Any K-Drama’s ability to succeed strongly depends on its actors, and My Sweet Mobster delivers on that front. Um Tae-goo, a seasoned actor renowned for his adaptability is leading the way. He slightly sheds off his typical tough-guy demeanor to play the reformed Ji-hwan. Opposite him is the bubbly Han Sunhwa, who brings Eun-ha’s infectious energy to life. Her humorous skills are already flourishing as Mini Sister, much to the joy of her fans.

Another notable face is Kwon Yul, who plays Jang Hyeon-woo, a prosecutor with a secret crush on Eun-ha. Kwon Yul’s portrayal promises a lovely but persistent opponent for Eun-ha’s heart. Rounding out the cast is superb set of supporting actors, including: Kim Hyun-jin, Im Chul-soo, Kim Young-ok, Sung Dong-il, Park Jae-chan, and more.

