Mysterious ‘Stranger Things’ billboard sparks flurry of online speculation

Netflix released a new teaser image yesterday, immediately sparking speculation and intrigue for the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things. Fans have eagerly been awaiting the return of Netflix’s hit show after production was halted due to the pandemic.

After confirming season four back in 2019, fans have been left desperate for any news about the upcoming season. Netflix put out a teaser yesterday in the form of a billboard saying adorned with “Every Ending Has A Beginning” written upside down, an obvious nod to The Upside Down dimension within the show, leaving fans wondering what it all means. This curiosity was further piqued when the Stranger Things Twitter account responded with an upside-down smiley face.

🙃 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 16, 2022

Fans can only speculate as to the meaning, of course, and have taken to Twitter to speculate and swap theories. In relation to the message on the billboard, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer have hinted that we will find out how everything is connected this season and that it will be one of their most horrific yet.

not now sweetie, mommy is busy trying to guess what that upside down smiley face means pic.twitter.com/Em3npVpju3 — Little Stevie (@LittleStevie85) February 16, 2022

diff kind of excitement is [email protected]&@/&@^#&@ f yea its been 3 fucking years. What with that upside down letters THOSE HINTS IS FVCKIN CONFUSING 🤧😭



inner me gone wild be like: pic.twitter.com/ZAi5Vllk0g — riye (@moriiiyeee) February 16, 2022

what does it MEAN pic.twitter.com/RV4trgUci3 — lindsay (@fadedharrington) February 16, 2022

After a three-year wait since the end of season three and confirmation of season four in 2019, many are hoping this development is a prelude to a trailer and release date announcement. For reference, this is the first mention, albeit indirectly, of the sci-fi series the streaming giant has made since last November. The responses on Twitter were predominantly positive, then, but also tinged with frustration as a result of being made to wait for so long for any clues as to when the series will return.

please stranger things give us some content, i just want to be happy again 😭 pic.twitter.com/xs8oHkj96Z — aninha (@mbbloml) February 16, 2022

so the release date … the trailer … pic.twitter.com/E8a7MB3qcY — paige (@prfctbuteraa) February 16, 2022

We a need release date, plz🥺 pic.twitter.com/nLBboJIQMj — Thestrangerisrael (@_strangerisrael) February 16, 2022

What we do already know is that the tragic death of Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, at the end of last season was not to last. We have seen Hopper in past teasers, showing him to be in a Russian prison where the threats are both human and supernatural. We are also taken out of Hawkins, where the last three seasons have been based, giving this season a new and different feel.

Though a fifth installment has not yet been confirmed, the Duffer brothers recently told The Hollywood Reporter that “season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Hopefully, fans will not have to sit on their hands for too much longer. If these latest developments really do prelude the trailer being dropped soon, the wait might almost be over.