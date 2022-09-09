‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ spies a Disney Plus release date

The adventure is back on as National Treasure: The Edge of History sets its sights on a December release date.

The date that was posted on the official show’s Instagram before being taken down was Dec. 14, 2022, so if a new date is announced in the coming weeks, it likely won’t stray too far from that. An official poster was released at the D23 Expo of the show’s main star, Lisette Alexis ⏤ who will play Jess Morales, a new character in the franchise ⏤ with ancient symbols framing her. She won’t have a connection to Nicolas Cage’s Ben Gates from the movies, but Disney is hoping to discover new treasures with this story.

Edge of History will be a reimagining of the original action-adventure films. Jess is a 20-year-old DREAMer, and her cultural background will play into her approach and the artifacts she comes across. It will explore themes of identity, community, and patriotism, and like the movies, she won’t be alone. She’ll have a group of friends who help her solve the mystery of a Pan-American treasure as Jess uncovers secrets about her own family.

Alexis has spoken about stepping into the franchise that Nicolas Cage has made so famous, and the weight of it all isn’t something she’s soon to forget. “It’s a scary thought to have to follow someone’s performance like Nic Cage,” Said Alexis in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was daunting, but I kept trying to reframe and focus as if it was just a challenge. I really loved the movies, and no part of me wanted to stray away from what they had already created. It was the same voices behind the movies — the same producers, same writers, Trevor Rabin, who is the composer for the films, came back to also do our show — so I knew I was in safe hands. They were guiding me, especially when I had my own doubts of what I was capable of.”

The antagonist of the story will be none other than stylish businesswoman and adventurer Billie, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. She’s a billionaire and an expert in black-market antiques, and she’ll be presenting serious conflict for Jess and her friends.