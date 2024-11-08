‘NCIS: Origins’ just learned whether or not it’s getting a full-season pickup

Do TV fans need a prequel series about a beloved, good-looking character solving mysteries and disregarding their personal life? Yes! That’s the joy of the prequel series NCIS: Origins about Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991. Fans appreciate every moment, which is why everyone wants to hear this news.

Let’s rejoice because CBS picked up NCIS: Origins for a full season. The fantastic news just keeps coming because there are going to be 18 episodes.

Even more wonderful news: viewers are treated to Mark Harmon’s voiceovers throughout NCIS: Origins season 1, and they’re well-crafted, too. This device can be terribly corny, but not this time. David J. North, one of the showrunners of the prequel, said in an interview with Parade that the voiceovers are about “honoring the canon while really highlighting the things we know, and going in more depth while also creating the new stories and the other characters that surrounded him.”

Since only five episodes of NCIS: Origins have aired on CBS so far, it’s amazing to hear that it has already been renewed for an entire season. Viewers have seen a younger Gibbs getting started at Camp Pendleton and dealing with a disappearance and a murder. But the real weight of the story lies in Gibbs’ coping with his daughter and wife, who passed away. This was always a key part of the character’s background, but it’s important to watch Gibbs in the middle of his grief and loss instead of many years later.

Anyone who is unsure of prequels in general, or is skeptical of seeing an NCIS prequel in particular since the original series is still going strong (and on season 22!), can rest assured that this show is well-done. Prequels should tell a part of a story that fans actually want to hear. That’s not always the case, and that’s why we got two The Exorcist prequels. But, besides telling a beautiful tale about the hardships of moving on after the death of loved ones, NCIS: Origins also crafts a story about starting your career. The younger Gibbs has a lot of spunk and a lot of dreams. That’s relatable, even if your job has nothing to do with solving cases.

There’s a lot to love about NCIS: Origins. The series could have de-aged Harmon, but no one wanted that, let’s be real. Instead, the show has introduced fans to some awesome new talent. Harmon told People that when Stowell’s audition was over, “someone said, ‘I’ll just say it, that’s a movie star.’”

If fans are loving watching Stowell, he’s also having a grand old time portraying a version of the iconic NCIS character. He said the vibe of the show is “more in the vein of a ‘True Detective’ or, you know, a darker crime piece” than the more light-hearted OG series NCIS. The actor, who also starred in Three Women and A Friend of the Family, said Gibbs “has to use his brain and use his heart” which “makes him the most super of the heroes because it’s real.” He added, “It’s something that we can all accomplish.” Aw! That’s so sweet.

So, now that fans can bask in the good news that NCIS: Origins will continue, it’s time to get ready for the next episode, which will air Monday Nov. 11, 2024 on CBS.

