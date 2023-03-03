Need some lofi beats to study to? ‘The Mandalorian’ and Grogu come to the rescue

If you’re a human being that has access to the internet, there’s a good chance you are aware of a YouTube stream called “lofi hip hop radio — beats to relax/study to.” The video features one of the most famous images on the web – a young animated girl wearing over-the-ear headphones hunched over a desk under a soft light, with a cat, looking out on a cityscape. Now there’s a Mandalorian version!

Earlier today, the official Star Wars YouTube channel released “The Mandalorian and Grogu | Star Wars Lofi.” It shows our favorite two space travelers cruising through a galaxy far, far away along with some soothing lofi beats.

“Relax and fly through the galaxy with Mando and Grogu on the way to their next adventure,” the caption says. The video shows Din Djarin in his new N-1 starfighter, with Grogu in the back just hanging out. The animation features the occasional starfighter in the background and sometimes the two look around at their surroundings.

Unlike the “beats to relax/study to,” The Mandalorian lo-fi video is only an hour long, which is weirdly longer than the first episode of the recently released third season of the show.

The man responsible for the animation is Guy Shield, an illustrator from Australia who’s done a number of Star Wars graphics on his Instagram page in the past.

To its credit, the music is exactly as advertised: soothing without being overbearing, and perfect to write and study to. In fact, it served as the soundtrack for this very piece. Meta!

The third season of The Mandalorian is currently airing on Disney Plus. Episode 2 releases on March 8.