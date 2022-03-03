‘Neighbours’ officially canceled after 37 years on air

The long-running Australian soap opera is getting canceled as producers are unable to find alternative sources for funding. Neighbours has been on the air for nearly 37 years, but with declining viewer ratings in recent years, UK broadcasting partner, Channel 5, has dropped the show.

A statement released on Twitter this morning said:

“Despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show. To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June. pic.twitter.com/YwlDZPb7zB — Neighbours (@neighbours) March 3, 2022

It has not only been a staple on Australian televisions but also in the U.K. where the show has been airing for almost as long as in Australia. It was first picked up by the BBC before moving across to Channel 5, then owned by Paramount, in 2008. However, due to a steady ratings decline over the last few years, Channel 5 has opted to drop the show from its roster to focus on more original dramas. Unable to continue solely with the investment provided by Australia’s free-to-air television channel,10 Peach, production company Fremantle has had to cancel the show.

The soap opera has a history of being the jumping board for Australia’s greatest actors and performers, with the likes of Margot Robbie, Russel Crowe, and even pop princess Kylie Minogue having played roles on the show at the beginning of their careers. Millions of fans who have tuned in to watch the show and its ever-changing residents will say farewell to Ramsey Street as Neighbours will have to wrap up their ongoing storylines as they finish production in June this year.