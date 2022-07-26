The Sandman finally arrives on Netflix next week, ending a decades-long push to bring Neil Gaiman’s classic horror/fantasy comic into live-action. Current indications are that this is going to be a home run, with Netflix releasing two clips that capture precisely what made these such enduring stories and characters.

Now Gaiman himself has given his take on the clip that loosely adapts a scene from the critically acclaimed “The Sound of Her Wings”, revealing that this showcase of Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Death reduced him to tears, and underlined why he cast her.

Small warning. I cried the first time I saw this scene in the finished episode. If you are wondering why I cast Kirby as Death, this is why. https://t.co/pXfB6YFVeg — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 25, 2022

We can sympathize with Gaiman’s reaction, and if the rest of the show hits this level of quality, we’re going to be in for a real treat.

Getting Death right is one of the most important goals for the series, as she’s one of the most pivotal figures in The Sandman mythos. You might expect Gaiman’s version of the Grim Reaper to be morbid and monstrous, so her turning out to be a kind, sincere and upbeat presence easing each individual into the afterlife is a fun twist.

We hope The Sandman is a big hit for Netflix, so the full saga can make its way to live-action over multiple seasons. Death is a major player throughout the story, and we want to see Howell-Baptiste deliver some truly iconic lines, like the one below.

“When the first living thing existed, I was there waiting. When the last living thing dies, my job will be finished. I’ll put the chairs on the tables, turn out the lights and lock the universe behind me when I leave.”

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to meet Death. The Sandman‘s first season premieres on Netflix August 5. We can’t wait.