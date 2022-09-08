While no one could claim that The Rings of Power on Prime Video is a flawless adaptation, the show is still a far cry from the absolute catastrophe of epic proportions that some fans make it out to be. Perhaps all Neil Gaiman said in defense of this show is that it’s hardly the worst thing to happen to humanity since Hitler, but it seems that some parts of the fandom can’t even bear such a remark about this “unforgivable heresy” to J.R.R. Tolkien.

After car-producing billionaire Elon Musk lambasted the show and said that “Tolkien is turning in his grave,” The Sandman author took a jab at him and politely asked the eccentric to stick to his own lane, which is “how to fail to buy Twitter.” Gaiman further defended the Harfoots’ skin color by making every racist gatekeeper on the social media platform look like an idiot, and that was that.

But this is the internet, and whether he’d care for it or not, Gaiman is now a part of this conversation. So, when another fan recently fired off at him for defending the show and dramatically proclaimed that The Sandman author had “crushed” their hopes, here’s what Gaiman cheekily said in response.

I'm so sorry. I have taken your hurt to heart and promise that I will no longer make any Lord of the Rings based television for any network ever. https://t.co/pZrFFuwjHh — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 8, 2022

At this point, you might be thinking what all of us are thinking, that this is getting out of hand. But as a Lord of the Rings character once said, what can men do against such reckless hate?