Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is out now. It has received praise from many, criticism from some, and author Neil Gaiman is not having any of the latter from Elon Musk and took to the rich man’s favorite social media to say so.

Elon Musk doesn't come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don't go to him for film, TV or literature criticism. https://t.co/WpyXhQlqIh — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 6, 2022

Gaiman posted the above earlier today on his personal Twitter account in response to a post from Musk which claims almost every male character on the show — which has only aired two episodes so far — is a coward, jerk or both. Musk does offer praise for the characterization of Galadriel as being brave, smart and nice, but, Gaiman is having none of it and made light of Musk’s recent fail.

Response to Gaiman’s critique has been mainly agreeable. Several below his post say he makes an effective retort, others are posting images of characters from various shows and franchises saying the word “burn,” and, for one user, they say Musk doesn’t really care about the show, and, what he is doing is simply a means to remain a part of the cultural conversation.

He only joins the latest discourse to remain relevant anyways. I can almost assure you, if people weren't crying about a fantastic and diverse casting, he wouldn't be crying about it either — 🏳️‍🌈 Kiara | Goddess of Swords 🏳️‍🌈 (@aapur) September 6, 2022

For another, the way the world consumes entertainment today is a bit confusing. Any kind of media is treated to subjective tastes, and, if you do not enjoy something, it is best to just move on.

Elon Musk's opinion doesn't matter. If you don't like the show just watch something else or try reading a book. — Muntee (@kuhaako12) September 6, 2022

Musk has not responded to Gaiman yet. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has a production commitment for five seasons and is the most expensive television show ever made. Just the rights to adapt the work of Tolkien cost Amazon over $200 million.