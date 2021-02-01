Neil Gaiman Addresses Constantine Casting Rumors For The Sandman

There’ve been two live-action versions of John Constantine so far, both of which were completely different but still managed to spawn a legion of fans. Keanu Reeves played the character in the 2005 cult favorite movie, and even fifteen years later talk of a sequel still hasn’t completely disappeared, although the rumor mill has significantly quietened down since last summer.

Matt Ryan then went on to embody the occult investigator in the NBC series that was canceled after one season, before he became a recurring figure in the Arrowverse. There’s been talk that Constantine could end up involved in HBO Max’s Justice League Dark, too, which is being spearheaded by J.J. Abrams, but he’ll next be seen in Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman.

There were reports making the rounds that Taron Egerton would be reprising his vocal performance from the audiobook version of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book series, but the creator has now taken to social media and poured cold water on the speculation in a recent exchange with a fan, as you can see below.

You can't get from the Lucifer TV series to Sandman #3 or even Season of Mists. And we haven't yet announced the casting of Constantine. (That article is just confusing the TV version with the @audible_com version.) https://t.co/5UwyhnljHa — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 31, 2021

You have to admire the stones on the fan in question after reaching out directly to the man behind The Sandman, who also happens to be heavily involved in the development of the Netflix show, only to ask him why the streaming service are intent on ruining the property because Tom Ellis and Matt Ryan won’t be involved as Lucifer and Constantine respectively.

Gaiman has already explained why Gwendoline Christie will play Lucifer in The Sandman, and while he’s claiming that Egerton won’t be joining the ensemble, it sounds as though somebody else might have already secured the part.