Taron Egerton Reportedly Cast In Netflix’s The Sandman Series

After 30 years, The Sandman is finally making it to the screen. Various attempts have been made to adapt the seminal Vertigo comics over the decades, but Netflix is the one to finally make it work. The TV series, spearheaded by original creator Neil Gaiman, is already in production, but so far, official casting announcements have been hard to come by. However, it seems as if Kingsman star Taron Egerton is now on board.

In a piece on Egerton’s new Apple+ series In With The Devil, Deadline briefly notes that the Rocketman actor is “attached to an adaption of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman.” Presumably what they’re telling us here is that they’ve heard he’s part of the cast for the Netflix show. There’s no word on who he’s playing, then, but it’s possible we can work it out thanks to his previous inclusion in Audible’s star-studded Sandman audio series.

In the first volume of the audio adaptation released last summer, Egerton supplied the voice of John Constantine. DC fans were all over that casting, so it would stand to reason that he could’ve been asked to reprise his role on screen. Of course, it’s possible that – given his star status – he’s been bumped up to the leading role of Morpheus himself. That being said, it’s believed that On the Road‘s Tom Sturridge is taking the part of Dream.

The only other cast member who’s been linked to the series so far is Gwendoline Christie, whom fans think could be playing Dream’s villainous sibling Desire. There’s no real telling, though, as Gaiman has promised that certain characters’ genders, races and orientations will be changed for the TV show, as the setting will be updated from the 1990s to the 2020s and the writer wants the story to change with it.

Season 1 will be based on the first two comics volumes, “Preludes and Nocturnes” and “The Doll’s House” and as of yet, no release date for The Sandman has been given. Maybe when filming is complete, though, Netflix will finally spill all the details. Watch this space for more.