Neil Gaiman Reminds Us How Long He’s Waited for ‘The Sandman'

In response to fans getting restless, Neil Gaiman has reminded us just how long he's been waiting for 'The Sandman' to make it to screens.

Easily one of the most exciting upcoming Netflix shows for comic book readers is The Sandman, the long-awaited screen adaptation of the seminal DC/Vertigo series from Neil Gaiman. Ever since its debut in the late ’80s, the tale of Dream of the Endless has gone down as one of the finest achievements of the entire medium, so to say there’s a lot of anticipation for the TV series is putting it mildly.

It’s understandable, then, that fans are getting a little antsy as we wait for further updates, but it’s important to remember that no one has been waiting longer for this than Gaiman himself. In response to a restless fan saying they feel like they’ve “been waiting years” for the show, the acclaimed writer hit back: “I’ve been waiting since 1987. If I can be patient…”

I’ve been waiting since 1987. If I can be patient… https://t.co/ePN1TLOjWc — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 21, 2022

Gaiman serves as EP on the streaming series, alongside fellow showrunners Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) and David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight). Expect Netflix’s The Sandman to retain the spirit of the source material, then, with Gaiman previously teasing that the series will be episodic and offer something different each time, much like the issues of the comic book.

Tom Sturridge stars as Morpheus, Lord of the Dreaming, with the ridiculously stacked ensemble cast including the likes of Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer), Boyd Holbrook (the Corinthian), Charles Dance (Roderick Burgess), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine), Stephen Fry (Gilbert), David Thewlis (Doctor Destiny), and Patton Oswalt (Matthew the Raven).

The first season will tackle the first two volumes out of the 10-volume saga, “Preludes and Nocturnes” and “The Doll’s House”. Netflix, and Gaiman himself, has kept much about the show under wraps, although what we’ve seen so far is extremely encouraging. With The Sandman due to hit streaming sometime later this year, hopefully a release date and a new trailer is only a certain number of sleeps away.