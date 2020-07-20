Neil Gaiman Says Good Omens Season 2 Is Probably Happening

Good Omens was adored by critics and audiences alike, with particular praise reserved for Michael Sheen and David Tennant’s chemistry as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley. Ever since the first season ended, fans have been wondering if they’re going to get more, as a big hurdle to overcome is that the first run adapted the entirety of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel.

As Pratchett is now sadly deceased, some concluded that that as enjoyable as Good Omens was, we’d better get used to it being a single season. But now, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Gaiman was recently interviewed by Digital Spy and sounded positively upbeat about continuing the story of Aziraphale and Crowley. When asked about it, he said:

“I think the probability [of making more Good Omens] is pretty good. It’s not like anybody doesn’t want to make more Good Omens. We just need to figure out how and when and all of the various ifs, and sort everything out. Plus, we’re in COVID world right now where nobody even knows how to shoot big drama. There are problems that none of us quite know how to solve. But we’d all love to do it, so it’s really just a matter of seeing if we can actually make that happen in the world, if we can make the time happen, if we can work it with everybody’s schedule. I know I’m not the only person who wants to see more Crowley and Aziraphale.”

Other than Good Omens, Gaiman is currently very busy with his most famous original work, The Sandman. He recently adapted the classic Vertigo comic series for an Audible audio drama, with an all-star cast including Sheen, James McAvoy, Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Arthur Darvill and Miriam Margolyes.

On top of that, there’s a Netflix adaptation of The Sandman coming soon. That was due to shoot earlier this year, but COVID-19 put the kibosh on it and we’re waiting to hear when they’ll restart. If they get this right, it could be the next big thing for the streaming network, hopefully adapting each of the awesome collected graphic novels into a season of their own.

I’m a big fan of Gaiman and particularly The Sandman, so here’s hoping that that and more Good Omens are coming as soon as possible.